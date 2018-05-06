Fire damages 4 homes, displaces 16 people in St. Joseph

Police are investigating a fire that damaged four homes in St. Joseph overnight and displaced more than a dozen people.

The fire started in a vacant building at 1117 Church Street. Firefighters have been called to that building before, in the past.

A total of four total homes were involved; three of them were occupied.

One adjoining home was a total loss and eight people lived there.

Firefighters had to make the decision to let that structure go because it was too far involved to save, in order to concentrate on trying to save the third and fourth house.

Eight other people lived in those two buildings, which were damaged but are “repairable.”

A total of 16 people were displaced. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

The firefighters were concerned about flying embers, so they stayed at the scene throughout the morning to make sure other buildings were not in danger.

