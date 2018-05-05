Shawnee Mission School District says no students will be punished for walkout

The Shawnee Mission School District has said that no students will be punished for participating in the school walkout that happened on April 20.

They also said that a special meeting will be held on Monday evening to discuss their investigation into the issues that were brought up by the ACLU.

The full statement from the school district said,

"I can confirm with you that no students will be punished for participating in the walkout on April 20. I can also confirm that the district received a letter on April 27 regarding the walkouts, and that Dr. Southwick is personally investigating the issues that the ACLU claimed. Dr. Southwick will provide a report on his findings at the special meeting Monday night."

The ACLU of Kansas had said in a letter dated for April 26 that if the school district didn't "rescind all discipline, retrain all employees on students' First Amendment rights, and communicate a proposed corrective action to each impacted student by 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 3rd, we will proceed with further legal action.

