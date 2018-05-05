Pit bull who was shot in the head is taken in by foster family

A Pit bull who was shot twice in the head is making strides toward recovery.

Laggie was able to leave for her foster home today after being treated at the BluePearl Veterinary Clinic in Overland Park for eight days.

She was still in a fragile state on Saturday, but is slowly continuing to heal. A slight limp in her walk didn’t stop the dog from taking her first steps outdoors, though.

Now, animal rights activists are demanding justice for dogs like her.

Laggie was welcomed by many who are already fighting for her justice. On Saturday, they gathered to raise money and awareness.

KCTV5 News spoke to a lawyer who said they have a prosecutable case.

“As of now, it is only a Class A Misdemeanor to abuse animals. It’s very hard to make it become a felony and what happens with a felony position, a lot of times, they just plead out to a misdemeanor and just get a slap on the wrist and continue to do it,” said Tristen Woods, Co-Founding Partner of Jungle Law Group.

That’s pushing attorneys like Woods to change the system.

“We are going to do a dog registry,” he said. “What that does is, if you become a dog abuser and you get convicted, you get on the registry much like a sex offender registry.”

So far, some counties have it, but it’s not statewide yet in Kansas and Missouri.

Laggie’s case is still under investigation, but Woods said they have a prosecutable case.

“We believe we know who did this and we also know that the person who did this did other acts as well, to other dogs, prior to this,” he said.

Right now, Laggie still needs a syringe to get her nutrients, but she is in a much better condition than before.

Laggie’s foster family hopes her case will bring light to other cases involving dog abuse.

“We’re going to make the abusers infamous and, through what comes out of that, hopefully it strikes fear for anybody else who thinks about abusing an animal,” said Shane Rudman, part of that foster family. “The public is going to know what they did.”

Rudman was inspired was inspired to form an organization, Animal Justice League of America, that he hopes will make animal abusers think twice.

More updates on the case are expected in the next several days. KCTV5 News was told that detectives believe they have narrowed down the suspects and that charges could be coming soon.

