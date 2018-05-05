Kansas City couple charged in seven robberies that included metro hotels, motels

Investigators say tips stopped a couple’s crime spree that included armed robberies at hotels and motels in Kansas and Missouri.

According to court records, a relative of one of the suspects called the police to report that the couple was the wanted pair seen on the news in video surveillance.

Police shared the video with the community in January hoping someone would recognize this suspect.

Officers in Independence, Blue Springs, Raytown, Kansas City, Grain Valley and Overland Park say the woman and the man worked together to rob hotels and motels starting in December of last year up until their arrest in April.

This week, federal robbery charges were filed against 49-year-old Dawn Baldwin and 46-year-old Aaron Fisher.

Investigators searched the couple’s home and say they found a gun and clothing worn during the robberies.

After briefly trying to run from police during a car stop, officers arrested the pair.

Baldwin reportedly told investigators they would split the cash from the robberies to gamble at casinos.

On Monday, both Fisher and Baldwin were charged in a 16-count indictment. They are charged together in two armed robberies and Fisher has been charged with five additional robberies.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.