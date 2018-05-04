Special session called to consider Gov. Greitens’ impeachment

Slow and steady is the game the Missouri legislature is playing when it comes to the impeachment process for Governor Eric Greitens. Now, local lawmakers are taking a look at what happens next.

“This is the ultimate check,” said Rep. Greg Razer, a Kansas City Democrat.

Almost five months after the allegations against Greitens became public, he will face a criminal trial and possible impeachment.

On Wednesday night, a majority of senators and representatives signed a petition calling for a special session. Lawmakers across the state took that seriously.

“My signature upon the petition didn’t guarantee anything to myself other than the fact that, hopefully, I had more information before I had to make a decision,” said Rep. Rusty Black, a Chillicothe Republican.

The petition is how the Special House Committee can keep investigating even after the legislature is forced to end the regular session.

However, for representatives outside of the KC metro, they want constituents to know the last two weeks of the session are still going to be full of work.

“At the tables in the back, this isn’t the only thing being discussed,” said Rep. Black.

“So, while Eric Greitens the man has let Missouri down, the institution and our form of government is working the way it is supposed to work,” said Rep. Greg Razer, a Kansas City Democrat.

The special session, by law, can only last a month. So, will a vote happen?

“I’m too old to say it’s going to automatically happen and I’m too old say that it will never happen,” Rep. Black said. “What plays out will play out.”

“Yes, we will have an impeachment vote,” Rep. Razer said. “That is my expectation.”

One Kansas City lawmaker is leading the charge in the impeachment process.

“We just want this to be done correctly,” said House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty. “We don’t take this lightly.”

“Even if the governor is found not guilty, that does not mean there are not impeachable offenses there,” she said.

The special session will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 18, just 30 minutes after the regular session ends.

At this point, it is unknown how long the Special House Committee will meet before all of the lawmakers are asked to return to vote.

