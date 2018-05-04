University of Missouri removes student after sexual assault report

University of Missouri officials have removed a student from the campus after receiving a report of a sexual assault in a residence hall.

"The student is barred from campus immediately, and police continue to investigate the situation," the release said. "The student’s name is not being released due to restrictions from federal law."

During the upcoming weekend, when officials expect an increase in social activity, residence hall staff will be in place 24/7 at all residence halls on campus.

“Campus safety is our No. 1 priority, and we are committed to ensuring each student, faculty, staff member and visitor has a safe experience,” MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said. “We will respond immediately to anyone or anything that threatens the safety of our campus. Reports of sexual assault, or any actions that threaten campus safety, will be pursued and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.