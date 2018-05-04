Crowds show up for First Friday in the Crossroads

It is a fantastic evening to get out and enjoy First Friday at the Crossroads. With those big crowds, however, there are some things you need to know about parking.

Things officially kicked off in the Crossroads District around 5 p.m. and on-street parking restrictions expire by 6 p.m., but you’ll still want to make a plan before you head down tonight.

“I have family visiting, so I want to show them First Fridays but I don’t want to deal with parking, obviously,” Carey Kernan said.

Some people are considering taking an Uber to eliminate the stress of searching for a parking spot.

If that’s not an option, there are garages and lots open to the public.

With sunshine and temperatures near 80 degrees, artists were anticipating huge crowds.

“Oh my gosh, it’s going to be beautiful out,” said Brian Mapes. “I think this will be a really good turnout just because of how awesome it is.”

First Fridays are all about celebrating the arts and culture the city has to offer.

“Kansas City has been kind of a hub for artists to and creative processes and stuff, and I just want to be a part of that,” said Michael Dewitt, a small business owner.

Last year was the first year Reno Bailey showcased her paintings and she’s excited for the opportunity to interact with other small business owners to help keep money local.

“There’s a lot of us out here and to have such a great place to come to, to be able to sell and celebrate the arts, is just fantastic,” Bailey said.

First Friday ends at 9 p.m., but there are still tons of things to do in the area afterward.

Police just want to remind people to be aware when parking where the streetcar travels.

