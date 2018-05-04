Local organization reacts to Kansas adoption bill that would affect LGBT families

At FosterAdopt Connect, advocates work with Missouri and Kansas families, including LGBT couples, who are looking to adopt.

"Be the change you wish to see in the world" is a quote Lori Ross lives by. It is written on her office at FosterAdopt Connect.

Her organization helps foster children find homes to love and care for them and provides basic support, like clothing, to the families they serve.

“I want kids to have safe, happy, forever homes,” Ross said.

Ross is disappointed by a Kansas bill that would allow religiously-affiliated agencies to deny LGBT households adoptions on religious grounds.

“It's a significant problem that's just been codified into Kansas law,” Ross said. “I'm most worried for the kids this is going to impact.”

Governor Jeff Colyer said he will sign the Republican-sponsored bill.

One supporter, Kansas Senator and congressional candidate Steve Fitzgerald, said on the senate floor that he saw the bill as a defense against what he called a "homosexual agenda.”

"What was once tolerated is now becoming dominant and is intolerant, totally intolerant,” he said.

Following criticism for that remark, a spokesperson for Fitzgerald told KCTV5 News that the senator intended the comment as a defense of Catholic charities.

Ross said her organization will continue to support all families who want to help children.

“This fight isn't over,” she said. “There are people out there in child welfare who want to make a difference.”



In Kansas, there are more than 7,500 children in need of a loving home.

