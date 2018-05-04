Residents begin moving in at Two Light apartments downtown

After two years of construction, Two Light is finally ready to open its doors for residents to move in.

“We signed the lease about a year and a half ago we’ve been here in Kansas City for two and a half years,” said Susan Pigott. “Just really excited to move into the building.”

Pigott is one of the first residents moving into the new luxury apartment building.

There are 296 one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and penthouse apartments.

“We have a move-in scheduled every single day for the next six weeks and it’s just going to keep continuing from there,” said Jen DeMeyer, Two Light’s Marketing and Communications Director.

Move-ins are scheduled for convenience, but some people are so anxious to get into their new place that they are moving in small things while they wait for their moving date.

The high rise isn’t completely full yet.

Apartments start at $1,250 and go up to $6,000.

With the pace of growth in the downtown area, DeMeyer said there is definitely a demand for more housing.

“We’ve gone from 5,000 residents to 30,000 and we’re quickly approaching to get to that magical number of 40,002 when you’re a sustainable downtown and it’s just something people are excited about,” she said.

Right now, the building is about 55 percent full and they say they’re on track to be completely full in about six months.

