Lamonte McIntrye rebuilds his life, says ‘money can't make it right’

Lamonte McIntrye is rebuilding his life after spending his youth behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit.

He said compensation won't fix what happened to him, but that it's a start.

“I'm grateful for lawmakers and the people who voted for this bill,” he said. “It's something versus nothing, so it's a step in the right direction.”

McIntrye spent his entire young adulthood in prison after being arrested at 17 years old for a double murder he didn't commit. He was finally freed in his 40s.

That new law will provide education and healthcare, plus $65,000 dollars for each year a person spends in prison when courts get it wrong.

McIntrye would get more than a million dollars

“Money can't make it right,” he said. “Money can't change the past, right? It's a step in the right direction. I know we have a lot to do. It's putting a Band-Aid on something that needs stitches. That' how I feel.”

He is now training to be a barber.

“I want to start my own barbershop, my own salon,” he said. “All those things I've wanted to do that I can't; that's what I am focused on.”

McIntyre is hopeful that compensation could help him and other wrongfully convicted people rebuild their lives.

KCTV5 News has shared Richard Jones’ story, as well. He had a look-alike and served 17 years in prison.

Floyd Bledsoe served 16 years for a crime his brother committed.

All three men served time together at Lansing Prison.

Together, they say compensation is about accountability.

McIntyre spoke about justice on Friday.

He's free, but the people who were openly accused in court of terrible police work, corruption, and unethical behavior have never been held accountable. A lot of promises were made when he was freed, but it is tough to find any follow-through.

