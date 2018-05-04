Theft at Nordstrom Rack leads to chase, crash, arrest

Chopper5 was overhead as police chased a possible shoplifter on Friday afternoon.

Lenexa police said the theft happened at the Nordstrom Rack near Oak Park Mall.

Officers were able to find the suspect's truck nearby at the Kohl’s in the area of 95th and Lenexa Drive. They then began chasing it around noon.

They first went south on I-35 to I-435, then the chase went north on I-435 to I-70.

Then, the driver got off on 78th Street and paused on the off-ramp. There, a male passenger was dropped off and the truck kept going.

The truck eventually crashed near 75th and Lyon in Kansas City, Kansas.

There, a woman was arrested.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers told KCTV5 News the woman was armed with a knife. Police found stolen merchandise and drug paraphernalia in the truck.

The truck had been reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri and the tags had been reported stolen out of Overland Park. Those tags belong to a truck similar to the one that was stolen.

The male passenger who got out of the car has not been apprehended by the authorities.

