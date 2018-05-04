Tips on how to avoid being a victim of ‘typosquatting’

How many times have you been typing in a website address and misspell it by one letter or write “.cm” instead of “.com”?

We’ve all done it, but you probably didn’t know it could cost you.

It’s called “typosquatting” and the National Consumers League has put out an alert.

What scammers do is set up web addresses with common typos for the site you intended to type.

Think of it like a booby trap that’s filled with viruses or tricks you into thinking it is actually the website you wanted, getting you to turn over personal info or download malware. Sometimes it’s set up to trick kids into viewing adult content.

To avoid it, obviously, you should try to spell correctly. But in addition to that, use bookmarks as often as possible.

If you’re not sure about a website’s address, Google it first.

Finally, always be careful with links on social media.

During the first three months of 2018, 12 million people have reported being duped by a bogus website.

Just think of how many of us may have also been tricked, but just don’t know it yet.

You can report the bogus websites and law enforcement nationwide will be made aware. To do that, click here.

