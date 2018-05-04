Spring Hill police chief placed on administrative leave

Richard Mann. (Photo credit: The City of Spring Hill Kansas / The Spring Hill Police Department)

The city of Spring Hill has placed Police Chief Richard Mann on administrative leave.

Mayor Steven Ellis has appointed Sergeant Lance Wipf as acting chief of the police department.

KCTV5 News is working to get more information about why Mann was placed on leave. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: The city is declining to comment on this matter and has said they cannot provide any further information.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.