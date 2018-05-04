Report: Former Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson signs with Raiders

During his 13 seasons in Kansas City, Johnson recorded 938 tackles, a franchise record. (AP)

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson has signed a contract with the Oakland Raiders, according to a report from NFL Media's Michael Silver.

Johnson became a free agent after his contract with the Chiefs expired in March.

Terms of his new deal have not been reported.

During his 13 seasons in Kansas City, Johnson recorded 1,262 tackles, a franchise record, 27.5 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 14 interceptions and four touchdowns. Johnson played 182 games for the Chiefs, starting 169 of them.

The four-time NFL Pro Bowler was Kansas City's first-round selection in the 2005 NFL Draft, chosen 15th overall.

Johnson was named to the Associated Press NFL All-Pro first team in 2011 and their second team in 2015.

Before joining the Chiefs, Johnson played collegiately at the University of Texas.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.