Comparing the top 2 DNA testing companies

More people are turning to genealogical DNA testing every day and for good reason; it appeals to anyone who wants to know more about their family history.

However, with all the choices available, it can be hard to know which company is right for you.

So, we put the two industry leaders to the test: AncestryDNA vs. 23andMe.

Sydney Besa, 18, always knew about her Hispanic lineage, but was very curious about the exact locations in Mexico where she might have relatives. So, she took the two tests for us.

They are quite similar. Both consist of you contributing a vial of saliva and completing a fairly extensive questionnaire, then mailing it back in a prepaid box. Within a few weeks, the results are sent straight to your email.

As Besa compared the results from each company side by side, she clearly preferred the layout and the detail that came with the AncestryDNA results more than the information from 23andMe.

She learned she is a bit Native American ... and far less Mexican than she had always been told.

For the same base price of $99, Sydney found the AncestryDNA results offered her a better look through the decades, and even centuries, at how her ancestors spread out across the globe to Europe, Ukraine, Poland, and Scandinavia.

The bonus with AncestryDNA is its link to Ancestry.com, which is all about genealogy. Their database has 7 million sets of DNA results for comparison, while 23andMe only pulls from a database of 3 million.

Each company breaks the world down into regions based on the DNA patterns that have historically been found there. AncestryDNA breaks the world down into 150 regions, while 23andMe uses 31 regions.

However, if learning more about your health and wellness is important to you, 23andMe is the clear winner.

For an added charge, the site offers a detailed health screening that charts your risk of certain diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Plus, it also looks at far less serious, but fascinating traits. For example, your likelihood to be a vegetarian or to have dimples, freckles, or curly hair. It also looks into how deeply you sleep.

The bottom line is: Decide on your main goal and what you really want to get out of DNA testing, which will tell you which company is best for you.

Also, know that both sites offer frequent sales and discounts. So, it is wise to keep an eye out when ordering your test kit.

