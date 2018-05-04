The truth behind social media reputations: Does anyone really care?

How much do you trust those online reviews? It’s impossible to make everyone happy, but sometimes what a stranger writes online makes you think twice. (KCTV5)

How much do you trust those online reviews?

It’s impossible to make everyone happy, but sometimes what a stranger writes online makes you think twice.

Overland Concrete is a small company. They rely on keeping customers happy and having a solid reputation.

"I realized we had this Google review," said Carol Brown with Overland Concrete.

The review states:

That review was not written by a customer. It was written by a disgruntled former employee

"This employee didn’t come to work, and he didn’t call to let us know. So we let him know that the employment wasn’t working out. He got upset and threatened the business," Brown said.

How do they know a former employee wrote that nasty review? The guy used his real name.

"I thought, 'Well this is how he got back at us,'" Brown said.

So, Overland Concrete contacted Google by phone and email three separate times, alerting them to what happened. They sent in proof that the man who wrote the rotten review was a former employee and not a customer. They included the employment application, his signature on an employee handbook, and payroll records showing he worked a total of just four hours in three days.

"I called their number. They assured me that review would come down give them three days," Brown said.

But, that never happened. The review simply stayed up warning potential customers they yell and do bad work.

"I think they are handling this instance wrong," Brown said.

Overland Concrete received the same written response from Google three separate times that the review cannot be removed since it was not found to be in violation of their policies.

The email contained useful tips on how to respond to bad reviews and then ends with "thanks for your cooperation and understanding."

"I’m very disappointed in their response to me," Brown said.

KCTV5 News contacted Google. In less than 24 hours, Brown noticed that review finally disappeared from Google.

The former employee who wrote the review admitted to KCTV5 he was a former employee but he claimed to us a relative had bad work done. He never offered any proof.

So how should you handle a bad online review? Business experts offer this advice"

Politely respond. You may need a few minutes to cool down

Take criticism seriously. A customer may be pointing out a real problem you need to address.

Take the conversation offline. Suggest the customer call or email you so you can resolve the situation.

