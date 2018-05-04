NB I-435 re-opens at MO-210 after crash in construction zone

The crash happened at about 8:41 a.m. on Friday. (KCTV5)

Authorities have re-opened all lanes of northbound Interstate 435 at Missouri 210 Highway after they were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash in a construction zone.

The crash happened at about 8:41 a.m. on Friday.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

While crews worked to clear the crash, traffic was backed up past Truman Road.

Construction crews were scheduled to close the right lane of northbound I-435 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.