Man arrested after flipping stolen truck while fleeing deputies in Jackson County

Three people from Overland Park and Olathe have died in a fatal boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks and the driver has been arrested for being intoxicated.More >
Authorities say a man has died after possibly jumping from a Liberty bridge Sunday night, police say.More >
Police are investigating after a deaf woman who is 5 months pregnant claimed an airline passenger punched her and her service dog.More >
A 13-year-old girl in Hawaii was arrested for second-degree murder after her one-day-old infant was found dead in a trash can.More >
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning and left a man dead.More >
A small dog that was doused with gasoline and intentionally set on fire almost two weeks ago in Tucson has died.More >
The Kansas Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old boy died Sunday when a motorized mini-bike he was riding was hit by a pickup truck.More >
First, it was catastrophic lava. Then it was sulfur dioxide. Now Big Island residents have yet another danger to worry about.More >
University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Monday that Director of Athletics Sheahon Zenger has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.More >
