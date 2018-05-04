Man arrested after flipping stolen truck while fleeing deputies in Jackson County

The man inside the truck was not seriously injured but was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5)

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. near E Winner Road and Donnelly Avenue in Kansas City, MO. (KCTV5)

Authorities have taken a man into custody after he flipped a stolen truck while fleeing from sheriff's deputies on Thursday night.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. near E Winner Road and Donnelly Avenue in Kansas City, MO.

Earlier in the night, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies located a stolen pickup truck near Stark Avenue and Blue Ridge Boulevard in Independence, MO, and began to follow it.

The truck sped from the area but deputies did not chase the vehicle but had deputies move into the area.

Authorities say the truck drove north and hit two vehicles, including one on US 24 Highway, before it rolled over and landed on its side.

The man inside the truck was not seriously injured but was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

A sheriff’s deputy told KCTV5 News that the man was a known felon.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.