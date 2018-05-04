Austin's Bar & Grill shooter sentenced to life in prison plus 27.5 years

Adam Purinton, 52, has pleaded guilty to charges of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. (KCTV5)

The man who pleaded guilty of walking into an Olathe bar and murdering an Indian national in 2017 was sentenced on Friday.

A judge sentenced Adam Purinton, 52, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for one first-degree murder charge, and to 165 months each for the other two first-degree murder charges.

The time is to be served consecutively. That is a total of life in prison (hard 50), plus 27 and a half years.

"Our goal is to make sure that he never walks in this community again, that he spends the rest of his life in the penitentiary and I believe that this sentence will achieve that result," Steve Howe said.

In court, Purinton didn’t say anything and only winked at someone in the crowd.

The February 2017 shooting at Austin’s Bar and Grill is still fresh in the minds of many living in the area.

Purinton pleaded guilty to charges of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Witnesses said Purinton yelled, “Get out of my country!” before shooting and killing Srinivas Kuchibhotla and hurting Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot, who had tried to intervene.

Kuchibhotla and Madasani worked as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

Sunayana Dumala, Kuchibhotla's window, released a statement on Friday after the sentencing:

"Today’s sentencing in the murder of my husband will not bring back my Srinu, but it sends a strong message that hate is never acceptable. I want to thank the District Attorney’s office and the Olathe police for their efforts to bring this man to justice. We must understand and love one another. I don’t want another Sunayana or a Mindy Corporon to go through what we have in losing our loved ones. Nothing can fill the void left by this murderess act and the emptiness I feel inside since Sriniu’s murder. I have shared Srinu’s story to highlight the goodness in him with the hope that others will emulate his life and not that of the man who took it. As with other immigrants, Srinu came to the United States with dreams for a better future, obtaining his master’s degree and working in the aviation industry. His zeal to achieve was evident in his time with Garmin where he was working on autopilot systems for helicopters-a job he loved. It was his pride. Srinu never hurt anyone—that is the way life should be lived. I continue to use what has happened as a platform with the hope of saving others from going through this hell. We must be there for each other and be proactive to build a loving and understanding community for current and future generations. As Ian Grillot and others at Austin’s stood up that fateful February night, we must all stand up for each other before more hateful acts occur in our community. I want to take a moment and thank those who have supported me during this past trying year and I hope they will continue to do so. I invite others to join us in our continued effort to spread love and peace. A good way to start is going to the Forever Welcome page on Facebook—we want to hear those stories of how immigrants have contributed and continue to contribute to our nation writing our diverse narrative. There will never be a better time than now to stand up to hate and spread love. Thank You."

Dumala was not in court on Friday, but a victim impact statement was read.

One part of that statement said: "In the few minutes that you have seen Srinu you built so much hatred for him that you decided he did not deserve to live. What harm did he do to you that you grew so much animosity towards him? He was only enjoying a glass of beer with his friend. I wish you had the ability to see beyond my husband’s skin color and the beautiful and kind-hearted person underneath it."

The judge was expected to give the maximum sentence on each count, according to the Johnson County District Attorney’s office. The sentencing took less than 10 minutes on Friday.

Purinton still faces federal hate crime charges, as federal authorities allege he targeted Kuchibhotla and Madasani because they are from India.

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions will decide if he will seek the death penalty against Purinton.

Friday's hearing took place at 3 p.m. at the Johnson County Courthouse.

