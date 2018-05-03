One arrested following pursuit that crossed state lines

A man has been arrested after a police pursuit wrapped up at 59th and Dickinson Road in Kansas City, KS.

The pursuit initially included just the Kansas City Police Department's helicopter, which followed the suspect's vehicle in KCK.

Once in KCK, members of the Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas City, KS Police Department joined the effort once the suspect exited the vehicle.

It's believed the car was stolen.

The suspect's vehicle was involved in a wreck near Leavenworth Road and 38th Street.

Just after 6:30 p.m., the car crashed at the 59th and Dickinson location.

The first location of the pursuit happened around Winner Road in Kansas City. It continued into downtown Kansas City.

It entered Kansas City, KS from I-470 and continued onto I-635.

WATCH THE CHASE:

Teen's car struck by suspect

Christian Dubond, 18, was on his way to Sumner Academy for a choir concert when the suspect's vehicle hit him.

Dubond is heading to Park University in the fall.

“We had been rehearsing and stuff for like over a month," he said. “At first I was scared at the moment but I really just want to thank God that I’m okay first of all. And then second of all, life happens.”

Dubon swerved to keep getting hit as hard as he could.