200 violent criminals arrested in Wyandotte County - KCTV5 News

Source: Wyandotte County District Attorney's Facebook page Source: Wyandotte County District Attorney's Facebook page
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Over 200 gang members were arrested during a two-month operation targeting gang members and violent crime in Kansas City, KS. 

Entitled "Operation Triple Beam," the operation conducted by the Kansas City, KS Police Department, Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, ATF, FBI, Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office and other agencies resulted in 201 arrests, 63 seized guns, 41 pounds of narcotics and $115,000 cash discovered. 

The Triple Beam Initiative was launched by the U.S. Marshals Office. 

