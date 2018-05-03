KDOR, Overland Park police seize assets, execute tax warrant

Agents from the Kansas Department of Revenue and the Overland Park Police Department executed tax warrants and seized the assets of Kings Auto Service Inc. for nonpayment of sales tax totaling $57,583.34.

The warrants were filed in Johnson and Shawnee Counties.

The assets were seized at 9 a.m. on April 30 at 9001 W 95th Street and 8665 W 151st Street.

The types of assets seized included all known bank accounts, onsite cash, business inventory, as well as personal property belonging to the owner.

The business was sealed closed with a public notice posted on the outside.

All seized assets will be sold at public auction and the proceeds will pay for the delinquent taxes.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.