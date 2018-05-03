Independence police looking for missing man, 34

Police in Independence are looking for a missing man.

Lloyd Ngom, also known as 'Nino Blaze," is a 34-year-old man who was last seen by family members in the 3600 block of S. Northern Boulevard.

He left in his vehicle, described as a grey-colored 2002 Ford Escort 2-door ZX2 with Missouri license plate number of DP2H7H.

He's 5'10", weighs 215 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information, contact the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

