National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado touched down in Johnson County, KS

The National Weather Service believes a small tornado started in Overland Park on Wednesday night.
Preliminary data says an EF-1 tornado began in Overland Park and moved into Leawood.
The path of the tornado lasted from 9:09 p.m. to 9:17 p.m.
Winds reached 98 mph and the length of the path was 4.7 miles.
Damage to powerlines was reported, but no injuries.
Additionally, two EF-0 tornadoes were confirmed in Big Lake State Park, MO and Belton, MO.
“The two tornado warnings we had last night in Johnson County were our first since 2015,” said Deputy Director Dan Robeson, Johnson County Emergency Management. “Sirens were sounded in areas of Johnson County where the storm system was moving through, but the warning did not affect northern portions of the county.”
County officials received some reports of sirens not sounding in parts of southern Johnson County and have reported those to siren vendors to determine if there were issues.
“We encourage residents to remember that sirens are only outdoor warnings and should not be relied upon when inside your home,” Robeson said.
County officials also received questions about NotifyJoCo alerts and determined the system operated correctly and only notified residents in areas of the county which were under tornado warnings.
The county did not receive any requests for assistance from cities.
Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
