Charges filed against man accused of ramming Lenexa police cars

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Charges have been filed against a man accused of ramming multiple police cars in Lenexa earlier this week. 

Taylor Greenhalgh, 20, has been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony theft and eluding police. 

A bond has been set for $250,000. 

The charges stem from a police pursuit that turned into a police shooting on May 1. 

Police say a man driving a vehicle rammed into several police cruisers and at least one officer fired shots, striking the driver. The suspect continued to evade officers and eventually, the vehicle came to a stop in the Bristol Ridge neighborhood.  

The shooting happened on Tuesday evening in the area of 87th Street and Maurer Road. 

Three police officers suffered minor injuries. 

