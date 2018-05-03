Charges filed against man accused of ramming Lenexa police cars

Charges have been filed against a man accused of ramming multiple police cars in Lenexa earlier this week.

Taylor Greenhalgh, 20, has been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony theft and eluding police.

A bond has been set for $250,000.

The charges stem from a police pursuit that turned into a police shooting on May 1.

Police say a man driving a vehicle rammed into several police cruisers and at least one officer fired shots, striking the driver. The suspect continued to evade officers and eventually, the vehicle came to a stop in the Bristol Ridge neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Tuesday evening in the area of 87th Street and Maurer Road.

Three police officers suffered minor injuries.

