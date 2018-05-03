Lawsuit: Kansas City sold impounded cars, didn't tell owner - KCTV5 News

Lawsuit: Kansas City sold impounded cars, didn't tell owner

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

A federal lawsuit alleges that Kansas City sold several impounded vehicles without notifying the owner.

The Kansas City Star reports that used car dealer John Hinz filed the lawsuit against the city, the Police Department and the Board of Police Commissioners. The suit also alleges there have been about 50 instances in the last four years where the city sold cars without the rightful owners' knowledge and consent.

Hinz reported five stolen vehicles to police in 2013. Police recovered the cars and placed them in the city's tow lot during an investigation. The theft case was dismissed in 2014, and the city sold the vehicles two months later.

Hinz alleges he wasn't notified about the dismissal or the sale.

The Attorney General's Office says Hinz didn't properly title the vehicles.

