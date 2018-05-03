Missouri AG opens investigation over Gov. Greitens' use of social media

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is opening a new investigation into Governor Eric Greitens' use of social media.

The investigation involves accusations that a member of the governor's staff helped post on the governor's Facebook page that he now considers private. The announcement of the new investigation comes as News 4 Investigates reports on months of investigation into the Governor's use of social media.

A St. Louis City woman says she has been banned from Missouri Governor Eric Greitens' Facebook page for expressing her displeasure with his policies with a "vomit" emoji.

"I didn't even get a warning, I was just cut off one day," says Patsy Roach, a lifelong Democrat.

Her experience points to questions about the Missouri governor's preferred forms of communication.

Since taking office in 2017, Governor Greitens has often preferred social media as a means of communicating with constituents. That includes Facebook and Twitter.

Other forms of communication have raised some eyebrows and even drawn the attention of Hawley, the use of the message-deleting app called "Confide." News 4 spoke with an attorney who is suing over the use of "Confide" who says, "If government officials are allowed to use phone applications that shred their communications, it's a direct threat to public records laws around the country."

News 4 wanted to know about other forms of communication for the governor, for example, email? News 4 made a request for the Governor's emails under public records laws and were told he doesn't have any. In a letter from an attorney in the Governor's office, News 4 was told the Governor does not have a state email address and does not use a private email account to conduct official business.

Political science professor Dr. Laurie Rice of SIU-Edwardsville tells News 4 it is unusual for governors not to use email, and says, it can cause problems for their legacy and public records, saying, "It can also be a disadvantage for a politician's legacy. If there's not that communication, we miss out on a lot of insights on that person's accomplishments."

News 4 checked and found that the governors of Arkansas and Oklahoma do use email, but the governors of Iowa and Illinois do not.

News 4 has made a public records request for the emails of 11 members of Governor Greitens' staff who use email, and for those of First Lady, Sheena Greitens. The state said it would cost $21,000 to fulfill that request.

