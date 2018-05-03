Missouri AG opens investigation over Gov. Greitens' use of socia - KCTV5 News

Missouri AG opens investigation over Gov. Greitens' use of social media

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is opening a new investigation into Governor Eric Greitens' use of social media. (KMOV) Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is opening a new investigation into Governor Eric Greitens' use of social media. (KMOV)
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is opening a new investigation into Governor Eric Greitens' use of social media. 

The investigation involves accusations that a member of the governor's staff helped post on the governor's Facebook page that he now considers private. The announcement of the new investigation comes as News 4 Investigates reports on months of investigation into the Governor's use of social media.

A St. Louis City woman says she has been banned from Missouri Governor Eric Greitens' Facebook page for expressing her displeasure with his policies with a "vomit" emoji.

"I didn't even get a warning, I was just cut off one day," says Patsy Roach, a lifelong Democrat.   

Her experience points to questions about the Missouri governor's preferred forms of communication.

Since taking office in 2017, Governor Greitens has often preferred social media as a means of communicating with constituents. That includes Facebook and Twitter.

Other forms of communication have raised some eyebrows and even drawn the attention of Hawley, the use of the message-deleting app called "Confide."  News 4 spoke with an attorney who is suing over the use of "Confide" who says, "If government officials are allowed to use phone applications that shred their communications, it's a direct threat to public records laws around the country."

News 4 wanted to know about other forms of communication for the governor, for example, email? News 4 made a request for the Governor's emails under public records laws and were told he doesn't have any.  In a letter from an attorney in the Governor's office, News 4 was told the Governor does not have a state email address and does not use a private email account to conduct official business.

Political science professor Dr. Laurie Rice of SIU-Edwardsville tells News 4 it is unusual for governors not to use email, and says, it can cause problems for their legacy and public records, saying, "It can also be a disadvantage for a politician's legacy. If there's not that communication, we miss out on a lot of insights on that person's accomplishments."

News 4 checked and found that the governors of Arkansas and Oklahoma do use email, but the governors of Iowa and Illinois do not.

News 4 has made a public records request for the emails of 11 members of Governor Greitens' staff who use email, and for those of First Lady, Sheena Greitens.  The state said it would cost $21,000 to fulfill that request.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
<div id="csFooter"> <div class="csFooterCol csFirst"> <img src="http://KCTV.images.worldnow.com/images/8966346_G.png" alt="KCTV 5 News"> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/category/208602/news">News</a></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/category/209403/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="/category/209404/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="/video">Video</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/weather">Weather</a></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/category/214516/stormtrack5">StormTrack5 Doppler</a></li> <li><a href="/category/214521/7-day-forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="/category/237966/watch-storms-live">Watch Storms Live</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/category/73801/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/category/208603/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="/category/217647/photo-galleries">Photos</a></li> <li><a href="/category/210199/contact-us">About KCTV5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.meredith.com/viewjobopenings">Job Openings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="csFooterCol csLast"> <h3>Online Public File: <pre style="margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: -5px;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kctv" target="_blank">KCTV</a></span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/ksmo" target="_blank" >KSMO</a></span></pre></h3> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.kctv5.com/story/14954405/closed-captioning-questions">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li>Children's Programming: <a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kctv/programs-list/" target="_blank">KCTV</a> <a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/ksmo-tv/programs-list/" target="_blank">KSMO</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.kctv5.com/link/750903/fcc-eeo-public-file-report" target="_blank">FCC EEO Public File Report</a></li> <li><a href="/story/19706643/public-file-contact-information">Public File Contact</a></li> </ul> </div> <div id="csFooterBottom"> <a target="_blank" href="http://www.worldnow.com/" class="csLogoWN"><img border="0" alt="Powered by WorldNow" src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_blue.png"></a> <a target="_blank" href="http://www.cnn.com/" class="csLogoCNN"><img border="0" alt="CNN" src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/meredith/custom/2012/images/cnn.png"></a> <div id="csFooterBottomText"> All content &copy; 2018, <span>KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station)</span> . All Rights Reserved.<br> For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/18991/this-sites-terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> </div> </div>