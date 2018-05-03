Rails to trails: The project transforming the Rock Island Corridor

Many people at the View High Lake Apartments were cleaning up a giant mess after thieves snuck through a gate and smashed out more than 40 car windows.More >
Many people at the View High Lake Apartments were cleaning up a giant mess after thieves snuck through a gate and smashed out more than 40 car windows.More >
The city of Spring Hill has placed Police Chief Richard Mann on administrative leave.More >
The city of Spring Hill has placed Police Chief Richard Mann on administrative leave.More >
A man in Utah jumped off a second-floor courthouse balcony after running out of a courtroom on Wednesday.More >
A man in Utah jumped off a second-floor courthouse balcony after running out of a courtroom on Wednesday.More >
A former Marine who authorities say preyed on women in an area of Gary, Indiana, known as a hangout for prostitutes and drug users pleaded guilty Friday to killing seven women under a plea deal that will spare him the death penalty.More >
A former Marine who authorities say preyed on women in an area of Gary, Indiana, known as a hangout for prostitutes and drug users pleaded guilty Friday to killing seven women under a plea deal that will spare him the death penalty.More >
The man who pleaded guilty of walking into an Olathe bar and murdering an Indian national in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison plus 27 and a half years.More >
The man who pleaded guilty of walking into an Olathe bar and murdering an Indian national in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison plus 27 and a half years.More >
A bike trail currently under construction in Jackson County will eventually connect the Kansas City metro area to the Katy Trail.More >
A bike trail currently under construction in Jackson County will eventually connect the Kansas City metro area to the Katy Trail.More >
Authorities say an extremely intoxicated man who was attempting to have sex with the tailpipe of a car in central Kansas was subdued with a stun gun after he refused to stop.More >
Authorities say an extremely intoxicated man who was attempting to have sex with the tailpipe of a car in central Kansas was subdued with a stun gun after he refused to stop.More >
The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the victim as Vernece A. Brown. She was last seen on February 14 in the 3600 block of Bales Avenue.More >
The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the victim as Vernece A. Brown. She was last seen on February 14 in the 3600 block of Bales Avenue.More >