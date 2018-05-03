American Airlines flight to Kansas City diverted to Springfield - KCTV5 News

American Airlines flight to Kansas City diverted to Springfield

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
An American Airlines flight on its way from Dallas to Kansas City had to make an emergency landing in Springfield, MO. (AP) An American Airlines flight on its way from Dallas to Kansas City had to make an emergency landing in Springfield, MO. (AP)
SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) -

An American Airlines flight on its way from Dallas to Kansas City had to make an emergency landing in Springfield, MO.

Flight 970 was diverted to Springfield-Branson National Airport due to an odor in the cockpit. The flight landed safely about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

There were 112 people were on board the plane. No injuries were reported. 

