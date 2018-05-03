Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by 2 vehicles near Emanuel Cleaver II, Woodland

It happened at about 8:45 a.m. near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Woodland Avenue. (KCTV5)

Police say one person is in critical condition after being hit by two vehicles while getting off a bus in Kansas City.

It happened at about 8:45 a.m. near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Woodland Avenue.

Police say the person got off the bus, onto a curb, and tried to run across the street. While crossing, the person was hit by two vehicles.

He was first hit by a van that was heading west, which threw him into the path of a vehicle that was headed east. He was then hit by that eastbound vehicle.

Both drivers stopped at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with a broken arm and leg and is said to be in stable condition.

