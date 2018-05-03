Kansas EMT charged after morphine stolen from ambulances

Colby Vanwagoner, 32, Mayetta, KS, is charged with two counts of tampering with consumer products and one count of making a false statement to federal investigators. (File photo)

An EMT in Jackson County, KS, has been charged with stealing morphine from vials inside ambulances, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Colby Vanwagoner, 32, Mayetta, KS, is charged with two counts of tampering with consumer products and one count of making a false statement to federal investigators.

A grand jury indictment returned April 26 and unsealed May 2 alleges the crimes took place while Vanwagoner was working for the Jackson County Emergency Medical Service in Holton, KS.

The indictment alleges Vanwagoner tampered with vials of morphine sulfate. It is alleged he replaced morphine with saline solution and put the vials back into narcotic boxes on ambulances or in office stocks.

Tests showed the concentration of morphine in vials that had been tampered with was low as one-percent or less.

If convicted, Vanwagoner faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the on the tampering charges and up to five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the charge of lying to investigators.

