Human remains found in Cass County identified as missing 18-year-old Kansas City woman

Human remains found by mushroom hunters in Cass County last week have been identified as an 18-year-old Kansas City woman.

Investigators responded to the area of South Mopac Road between East 235th and East 239th streets last Friday where they discovered the remains in a wooded area.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the victim as Vernece A. Brown. She was last seen on February 14 in the 3600 block of Bales Avenue. She left her home with a man she met on Facebook and was never heard from again.

Brown was reported as missing to the Kansas City Police Department and was an active missing person case.

“We could have never found her. We get leads or people tell us they saw her, but to actually find her body and to have my sister ... I can’t believe I’m talking about my little sister on the news," Takiela Hyler said.

Hyler says her sister was always the life of the party.

“She was friendly with a lot of people. She was a happy person even the bad times was good," she said.

Brown's family now wants to find her killer.

“I just wish and hope someone comes forward with any information because someone does know something. She was very far away from home. They have a very close-knit family, so she wouldn’t of went that far without someone knowing," said Ricjana Carter, a family friend.

Detectives with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas City Missouri Police Department are working on the investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

