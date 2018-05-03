Some severe storms still possible on Thursday night

Originally, the afternoon storms were forecast as an enhanced risk of being severe but that changed in the late-morning on Wednesday. (KCTV5)

Storms were expected to arrive during the evening hours on Thursday, as a cold front is expected to arrive and spark up quick-moving storms that could be severe.

Originally, the afternoon storms were forecast as an enhanced risk of being severe but that changed in the late-morning on Wednesday.

"The atmosphere won't be able to build up enough energy to produce the kind of severe weather we had on Wednesday," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Brett Anthony said.

Because of that change, the Storm Prediction Center has downgraded the risk in the Kansas City area to slight for the rest of the day Thursday.

A slight risk means that any severe weather that the metro would see, would be scattered, but tornadoes are still possible.

The main window for severe storms will be between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. However, widespread severe weather is unlikely.

No rain or severe weather is expected for Friday.

