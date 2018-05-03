Multiple schools closed after severe storms roll through Kansas City area

Due to Wednesday night's severe storms, multiple schools will not be in session on Thursday. (File photo. KCTV5)

Due to Wednesday night's severe storms, multiple schools will not be in session on Thursday.

Students at Mission Trail Elementary School in Leawood, KS, will not have class due to power outages.

The Sherwood Cass School District in Cass County, MO, will also not have class after the storm left the area without power.

Storm damage was seen at Overland Trail Middle School in Leawood as multiple trees were toppled and a few windows were broken. District officials have not canceled classes.

