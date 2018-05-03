Raytown family thankful to be alive after storm drops massive tree onto home

The tree went through two bedrooms and damaged the home’s roof and attic, leaving parts of the attic sitting in those bedrooms. (KCTV5)

Severe storms rolled through the metro Wednesday evening, damaging trees, vehicles and homes, and leaving one Raytown family just thankful to be alive.

Two adults and three children were inside the house, located in the 8300 block of Raytown Road when a massive, 220-year-old red oak tree came crashing through their walls.

Theresa Hagey and her husband Sean were folding laundry when they heard the sirens. She says they heard sirens and once they turned on the news, the tree fell.

“We felt a huge gust go through our bedroom which is over here. The window busted and everything came through,” Hagey said.

They ran toward the back of their home where their three girls are sleeping, unsure of whether or not the whole house was coming down.

The tree went through two bedrooms and damaged the home’s roof and attic, leaving parts of the attic sitting in those bedrooms.

“The house shook, and the windows blew open. We just ran towards the back of the house,” Sean said. “I didn’t, at the time, even know if the whole house was coming down.”

The Hageys say they could have been inside those rooms but because they were watching weather coverage on the television, were not.

Sean says he is just feeling fortunate that everyone is okay.

“We could have been in there and that would have been really bad," Sean said. "This used to be our daughter's room and they’re sleeping in their now room.”

“There were two front bedrooms that were damaged, the front of the house, the attic roof and then everything just came crashing down. The windows blew in, and those two front rooms are just completely destroyed,” homeowner Mikaela Brooke said.

Branches from the tree also damaged a nearby car.

No injuries were reported.

"Everybody is safe. Everybody is fine. All the stuff, you know, is destroyed but it's fine. It's just stuff," Brooke said.

The Hageys say their next step will be beginning the clean-up process. But, despite the mess, they are just thankful to be alive.

The National Weather Service will be out to survey the damage on either Thursday or Friday to determine what level of storm hit the area.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.