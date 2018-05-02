Kansas lawmakers moving ahead with tax-cutting proposals

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas legislators are moving ahead with proposals to cut income taxes so that some individuals and corporations don't pay more to the state because of changes in federal tax laws.

House and Senate negotiators agreed Wednesday on several proposals during ongoing talks on the final version of tax-cutting legislation. Lawmakers hope to approve a tax bill this week.

The negotiators agreed that Kansas filers should be allowed to claim itemized deductions on their state tax forms even if they don't itemize on their federal forms. They can't do that now.

The federal changes limited some deductions and raised the federal standard deduction. That would cause fewer Kansans to itemize on their state forms.

The negotiators also agreed on changes in business taxes aimed at avoiding a "windfall" in state revenues.

