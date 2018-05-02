KCK officer shoots, kills man during drug-arrest confrontation

The incident started at about 5 p.m. as members of the Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting a narcotics investigation in the 2400 block of Wood Avenue. (Chopper 5)

A man has died after being involved in an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident started about 5 p.m. Wednesday as members of the Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting a narcotics investigation in the 2400 block of Wood Avenue.

While trying to arrest someone, officers were approached by an armed person. Police confronted the person and during the confrontation, a Hispanic man in his mid-twenties was shot and killed.

Kansas City, KS Police Department Chief Terry Zeigler said no officers were injured during the incident.

The officer involved is a 21-year veteran of the department and has been placed on administrative leave.

Department officials are reviewing the incident.

Update: On Friday, the suspect who was killed was identified as 27-year-old Manuel Palacio from Kansas City, Missouri.

