Indictment: North Kansas City teacher secretly recorded sexual exploitation of minors for 20 years

A former high school teacher and swim team coach has been indicted by a federal grand jury for sexually exploiting seven minor victims.

James Russell Green, Jr., 53, of Blue Springs, was charged in a nine-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City on Tuesday.

That indictment was unsealed and made public Wednesday upon Green’s arrest and initial court appearance.

Green remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

Green was formerly a teacher at Oak Park High School and several middle schools in the North Kansas City School District and at Blue Springs South High School. He was also a head swimming coach in those school districts and at Hallbrook Country Club in Leawood.

Green is charged with secretly recording illicit sexual encounters with at least six of his child victims. Court documents allege he engaged in the sexual contact and exploitation of minors over a period of at least 20 years.

"When North Kansas City Schools was made aware of an open investigation involving Mr. Russell Green related to his time teaching in the Blue Springs School District, he was immediately placed on administrative leave. Ultimately, he was terminated in June of 2017. North Kansas City Schools will continue to partner with law enforcement to ensure the district’s highest priority, the safety of our students," North Kansas City School District spokeswoman Rochel Daniels said.

The federal indictment alleges that Green attempted to entice one of his victim’s, identified as Minor Victim 1, to engage in illegal sexual activity between Nov. 1, 2016, and April 9, 2017.

The indictment also charges Green with one count of producing child pornography involving a 13-year-old victim, identified as Minor Victim 2, between Dec. 25, 2013, and March 31, 2014.

Green is charged with six counts of attempting to produce child pornography, involving four additional minor victims, in February 2014. The indictment also charges Green with one count of possessing child pornography on April 14, 2017.

Court documents allege that Green produced images and videos of child pornography and engaged in sexual encounters with several minor victims on numerous occasions over a period of 20 years, ending in 2017. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Green’s residence on April 14, 2017, and seized videos that allegedly were secretly recorded by Green with a hidden video camera. These videos, which depict several nude minors undressing and/or preparing to shower, were recorded beginning in the late 1990s until approximately 2014 or 2015. These videos, according to court documents, are the basis for the six attempted production counts of the indictment.

During the search of Green’s residence, according to court documents, investigators also located a device that contained an approximately 45-minute video that was also secretly recorded by Green with a hidden camera. The video graphically depicts Green having a sexual encounter with Minor Victim 2 in his residence. Green allegedly can be heard encouraging the minor victim to recruit other minors for sexual activity. This video recording is the basis for the production count of the indictment.

Investigators also located another video recording on one of Green’s devices, according to court documents. The video, also taken secretly with a hidden camera, graphically depicts Green having a sexual encounter with a different minor victim. This video is one of several images of child pornography that are the basis for the possession count of the indictment.

According to court documents, numerous other images of child pornography were also located on Green’s computer and media storage devices. Some of the images appear to have been downloaded from the internet, but other images appear to have been sent to Green by minors with whom he was acquainted. Numerous sexually graphic chats that Green saved were also discovered on some of his media devices, according to court documents.

In some chats, Green allegedly solicited sexual encounters with persons who identified themselves as minors. Pornographic images allegedly were exchanged via chats with apparent underage victims.

