UPDATE: Overland Park police find missing man

UPDATE (6:52): Overland Park police say Steven V. Johnson was found safe.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY

Police in Overland Park are asking for help in locating a missing 69-year-old man.

Steven V. Johnson was last seen in the area of the 8100 block of Santa Fe on April 28.

Johnson is 6'1" in height and weighs around 150 pounds.

Johnson drives a 2010 silver Hyundai Accent with a Kansas license tag of 904-JNW.

If you see him, please contact police at 913-895-6300.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.