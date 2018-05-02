Kansas City FBI division investigating reported assault of Muslim student at MCC's Penn Valley campus

The Kansas City Division of the FBI is investigating a potential hate crime at Metropolitan Community College's Penn Valley Campus.

In a news release from the FBI, authorities say a female Muslim student was assaulted on April 3 by a male suspect.

The reported assault happened in the Humanities Building stairwell area.

"Following class, the student was walking down the stairs when she heard an unknown male voice make a derogatory statement," the FBI said in a statement. "The student turned and was struck in the face, causing her to fall down the stairs."

MCC released a statement on Wednesday:

The Metropolitan Community College Police Department responded to an incident on April 3, 2018 that occurred on our Penn Valley campus involving a Muslim member of our College community and continues to work with local and federal agencies as they investigate. This incident occurred on a day where an international campaign seeking to scare and encourage violence against Muslims was publicized in the news and social media. Due to the heightened awareness, we sent out a message to our employees and students ensuring our commitment to providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for all students.



We foster an environment that welcomes all students, employees and community members who seek to learn in the context of our mission. The campaign goes directly against MCC’s values and as a district, MCC will not tolerate discrimination or harassment against our students, employees, and community.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

If you have information, contact the FBI Kansas City at 816-512-8200 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Update: On Thursday, the Kansas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who allegedly attacked the student.

“We welcome the FBI’s commitment to apprehending the alleged perpetrator in this case and hope our additional reward will convince someone to come forward with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case,” said CAIR-Kansas Board Chair Moussa Elbayoumy.

