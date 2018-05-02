Multiple suspects hold up bank in Blue Springs

Police in Blue Springs are investigating a bank robbery that happened around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Multiple suspects held up the US Bank located at 701 W. Main Street in Blue Springs.

It's unknown how much money was taken by the suspects, who were described by the FBI as two black males, one wearing a gray hoodie and one wearing a white hoodie.

Both suspects were described as 6'0" tall and weighing around 175 pounds.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about the robbery, contact the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.

