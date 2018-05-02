Wanted: Irvin Fields - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Irvin Fields

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Irvin Fields is a registered sex offender in Ray County for child molestation. (CrimeStoppers) Irvin Fields is a registered sex offender in Ray County for child molestation. (CrimeStoppers)
RAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Irvin Fields is a registered sex offender in Ray County for child molestation.

The original sex offense happened in 2002 in Hardin, MO and involved a 13-year-old girl.

His last known address was in Excelsior Springs, but his current location is unknown.

He is currently wanted on a Lafayette County warrant for possession of controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Fields should be considered dangerous.

