Wanted: Irvin Fields

Irvin Fields is a registered sex offender in Ray County for child molestation.

The original sex offense happened in 2002 in Hardin, MO and involved a 13-year-old girl.

His last known address was in Excelsior Springs, but his current location is unknown.

He is currently wanted on a Lafayette County warrant for possession of controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Fields should be considered dangerous.

