Former Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte makes final list of candidates for Jackson County Sheriff

Former Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte has made the final list of candidates for the next Jackson County Sheriff.

Jackson County and the Mid-America Regional Council announced five candidates that will be interviewed by a nominating committee to help Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. appoint a sheriff, who will serve the remainder of the year.

The nine-person nominating committee will conduct public interviews beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

The interview schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. – Rosilyn Allen, retired Kansas City Police Major

9:35 a.m. – Ramona Arroyo, retired Kansas City Police Sergeant

10:10 a.m. – Darryl Forte, retired Kansas City Police Chief

10:55 a.m. – James Ripley, retired Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant

11:30 a.m. – Michael Rogers, Patrol Enforcement Captain Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

“The qualifications and experience of the interview candidates is a testament to a bright future for Jackson County,” White said. “The nominating committee is a group of proven leaders and professionals and I am truly grateful for its members as they execute the task they have graciously accepted to do.”

There were 12 applicants and a committee made up of MARC and Jackson County staff evaluated those applications for qualifications and scored each on based on industry-standard criteria to narrow down the field.

“Our human resources and local government services staff provided an objective review of each application to help the nominating committee identify candidates that best meet the basic requirements for the position,” said Nancy Weitzel-Burry, MARC human resources director. “MARC has helped local governments with high-profile recruitments in the past and we are pleased to provide our support to Jackson County during this important interview process.”

At the request of the County Executive, Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith has agreed to recuse himself from the nominating committee due to the application of Forte‘.

Kristi Holsinger has accepted the County Executive’s invitation to serve in Smith’s place. Holsinger is the Chair of the Department of Criminal Justice at UMKC.

Following interviews and public comment, the committee will meet in closed session to discuss the finalists and submit 2-3 recommendations to the County Executive, who will make the final selection.

