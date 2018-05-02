Kansas governor helps former criminals seeking state jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has issued an executive order to prevent former criminals from automatically being disqualified for many state jobs.

The order signed Wednesday by Colyer will prevent state agencies from requiring people seeking jobs to disclose on their applications whether they've been convicted of a crime.

Colyer said the order is designed to help people who've been convicted of crimes find work after they've been released from prison or jail so that they are less likely to commit new crimes.

The National Employment Law Project says 31 states have "ban the box" policies in government hiring.

Colyer's order still will allow agencies to ask about an applicant's criminal history during an interview, and it would not apply to positions that cannot legally be held by convicted criminals.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.