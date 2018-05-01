Missing Kansas City boys found, returned home - KCTV5 News

Missing Kansas City boys found, returned home



KANSAS CITY, MO

Kansas City police say a pair of missing boys have been found and are safe. 

Marquis Martin, 9, and Reginald Martin, 11, were reported missing on Tuesday night. 

Both boys were returned to their home. 

