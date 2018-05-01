Kansas' tornado drought is over: Over a dozen reported on stormy night

Nearly 15 tornadoes were reported in Kansas on Tuesday evening, with the largest happening in Cloud County, KS just south of Concordia.

Until May 1, there were no tornadoes reported in either Kansas or Oklahoma.

That changed in a big way hours before a severe weather outbreak could happen in the Kansas City metro area.

The Storm Prediction Center counted 14 reported tornadoes for Kansas in its preliminary report.

Social media videos showed several of the twisters.

In a video from Harper County, OK, storm chasers follow a tornado after a funnel cloud formed in the plain sky and then briefly touched down before moving on into Kansas.

Storm chasers in Tescott, KS, also filmed as they followed a tornado that damaged multiple homes and farm structures in the area.

No extensive damage has been reported.

