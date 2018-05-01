$50,000 payment adds intrigue in Greitens' legal case - KCTV5 News

$50,000 payment adds intrigue in Greitens' legal case

Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (AP File Photo) Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (AP File Photo)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The man who delivered the first of two $50,000 payments to the attorney for the ex-husband of the woman involved in an affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is a political newspaper publisher who's been a critic of Greitens.

In court Monday in Greitens' felony invasion of privacy case, Greitens' attorney Jim Martin said it was well-connected conservative Scott Faughn who delivered the payment in January to Al Watkins. Martin said Watkins disclosed Faughn's name during a deposition.

The ex-husband is a pivotal player because it was his secretly recorded conversation in which the woman with whom Greitens had an affair said Greitens blindfolded her and took a partially-nude photo without her permission in March 2015.

That allegation led a grand jury to indict Greitens.

