$50,000 payment adds intrigue in Greitens' legal case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The man who delivered the first of two $50,000 payments to the attorney for the ex-husband of the woman involved in an affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is a political newspaper publisher who's been a critic of Greitens.

In court Monday in Greitens' felony invasion of privacy case, Greitens' attorney Jim Martin said it was well-connected conservative Scott Faughn who delivered the payment in January to Al Watkins. Martin said Watkins disclosed Faughn's name during a deposition.

The ex-husband is a pivotal player because it was his secretly recorded conversation in which the woman with whom Greitens had an affair said Greitens blindfolded her and took a partially-nude photo without her permission in March 2015.

That allegation led a grand jury to indict Greitens.

