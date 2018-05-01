Suspect in critical condition following officer-involved shooting; 3 officers suffer minor injuries after cars rammed

One person is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Lenexa. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5)

One person is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Lenexa.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of 87th Street and Maurer Road.

No officer was injured in the shooting, authorities say.

A secondary crime scene is located in the 8100 block of Bittersweet Drive.

The shooting happened following a police chase.

Police say they responded to a stolen vehicle around 7:40 p.m. near 87th and Maurer near a McDonalds.

They say the suspect rammed into several police cruisers and at least one officer fired shots, striking the driver. The suspect continued to evade officers and eventually, the vehicle came to a stop in the Bristol Ridge neighborhood.

“There were numerous officers who were initial that felony car stop which is routine procedure," said Lenexa public information officer Danny Chavez. "When he fled, the suspect did he struck at least three vehicles and I don’t know if the actual officer who fired was one of those or not.”

At least three officers were taken the hospital, police say. The injuries were minor.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.