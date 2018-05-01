Greitens announces deployment of Missouri National Guard to assist with border security

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has authorized the Missouri National Guard to assist with border security.

Four soldiers and a UH-72 helicopter were deployed to Arizona to assist the Border Protection Security Mission that was authorized by President Donald Trump back in April.

“This is a critical mission," Greitens said in a statement. "Missourians are grateful to the president for recognizing the need to secure our borders. We are proud that Missouri troops will play a support role in guarding against terrorism, protecting Americans from cartel violence, and enforcing our immigration laws."

