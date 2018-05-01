Missouri Highway Patrol troopers searching for man involved in pursuit

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a man who led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning that ended in a crash. (KCTV5)

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a man who led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning that ended in a crash.

Troopers were conducting a driver’s license checkpoint on Raytown Road south of I-470 in Kansas City shortly after 10:10 a.m. when the driver of silver colored car sped off.

Troopers began chasing the car, but about two minutes later, the car crashed in the front yard of a home located on Sycamore Terrace and Longview Road.

The man then ran from the scene, and he has not yet been found. Troopers found drugs and a handgun in the crashed car. The highway patrol says they know the man they are looking for, and he may live in the Ruskin Heights area.

No one was injured in the incident.

