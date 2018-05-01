Missouri Highway Patrol troopers searching for man involved in p - KCTV5 News

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers searching for man involved in pursuit

Posted: Updated:
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a man who led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning that ended in a crash. (KCTV5) Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a man who led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning that ended in a crash. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a man who led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning that ended in a crash.  

Troopers were conducting a driver’s license checkpoint on Raytown Road south of I-470 in Kansas City shortly after 10:10 a.m. when the driver of silver colored car sped off.  

Troopers began chasing the car, but about two minutes later, the car crashed in the front yard of a home located on Sycamore Terrace and Longview Road.  

The man then ran from the scene, and he has not yet been found.  Troopers found drugs and a handgun in the crashed car.  The highway patrol says they know the man they are looking for, and he may live in the Ruskin Heights area.  

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.